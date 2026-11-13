Tamil Nadu: Vaniyambadi remembers 1903 Palar floods that claimed 200 lives

TIRUPPUR: About 50 people gathered at a memorial pillar in Vaniyambadi on Thursday to remember the more than 200 people and 3,000 cattle that perished in the devastating Palar floods on November 12, 1903.

Members of the Palar Pathukappu Iyakkam organised a remembrance rally from the Vaniyambadi bus stand to the memorial pillar, installed by the Vaniyambadi Municipality on November 12, 2025, to mark the tragedy.

On November 12, 1903, heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the then Mysore State, now Karnataka, caused several lakes in Kolar district to breach, resulting in massive flooding of the Palar river. The floodwaters engulfed Vaniyambadi at midnight, when most residents were asleep. More than 200 people and 3,000 cattle reportedly perished, according to the inscriptions on the memorial pillar.

The disaster drew attention in several countries, including the United States, Australia, Sri Lanka and Britain. The then Viceroy of India, Lord Curzon, sent a telegram to the India Office in London about the disaster, while a detailed report was also placed before the British Parliament.

At the site, the British government, through the Vaniyambadi Municipality, had installed a three-sided flood marker pillar indicating that the water level had risen more than five feet above the Maximum Flood Level (MFL).