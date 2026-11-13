Temple lands worth Rs 148.9 crore retrieved in six months: TN Minister S Ramesh

CHENNAI: The HR&CE department has retrieved 163.4 acres of temple land worth Rs 148.91 crore since the TVK government assumed office in Tamil Nadu. In addition, 17,707.1 acres have been surveyed, with boundary stones installed around 13,233 acres of temple land.

In a statement, HR&CE Minister S Ramesh said that eviction proceedings had been initiated in 23,815 cases involving encroachments on temple properties, with orders passed in 9,125 cases.

The department has also collected Rs 213 crore towards outstanding dues from immovable properties belonging to temples, he said.

As part of the initiative to establish clear ownership records, pattas have been transferred in the names of 15 temples for 34.82 acres. Following appeals to revenue divisional officers to correct errors in computerised land records, pattas have also been obtained in the names of 226 temples for 262 acres.

The department is strengthening rent collection from shops and buildings owned by temples by issuing periodic notices for rent and arrears, providing receipts upon payment and maintaining records of outstanding dues.

Arrangements are also being made to send periodic text messages to tenants informing them of the amounts payable. The department will continue its efforts to protect temple properties, remove encroachments and recover possession of properties on behalf of the respective temples, the minister said.