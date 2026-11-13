Three held for smuggling red sanders worth Rs 2.17 lakh in Ranipet district

RANIPET: Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling seven red sanders logs, weighing a total of 217 kg and valued at Rs 2.17 lakh, from Ammoor Reserve Forest at Sholinghur in Ranipet district. Forest officials also seized the car allegedly used to transport the logs.

The arrests were made on Saturday (November 7), when the accused were allegedly attempting to fell red sanders trees illegally and transport the logs to other states for sale.

The accused were identified as Ramakrishnan T (30), Devendran L (41) and Bhagyaraj R (35), all residents of Kammukudi in Tirupattur district. They were subsequently remanded to Vellore Central Jail.

According to Ranipet Forest Range officials, they launched an intensive search following a tip-off about the illegal felling and transportation of red sanders trees from Ammoor RF in a car. During the search, officials found that the suspects had allegedly cut the trees and loaded the logs into the vehicle.

Officials said red sanders wood currently fetches around Rs 1,000 per kg, putting the value of the seized 217 kg at Rs 2.17 lakh. A case has been registered against the accused.