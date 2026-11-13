TN cracks down on graft in PWD, highways; project costs fall by up to 30%: Minister

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on Friday said the Tamil Nadu government had undertaken sweeping reforms in the Public Works Department (PWD) and Highways Department to root out systemic corruption, eliminate ‘benami’ tenders and ensure transparency in project execution. The reforms, he said, had helped bring down project costs by up to 30 percent.

Addressing a press conference here, Arjuna said the era of tender manipulation and politically motivated contract allocations, which he alleged had prevailed for the past 15 to 20 years, had come to an end.

“With the system now open to transparent bidding, tenders are attracting bids that are 25 to 30 percent below the estimated costs. The massive financial leakage has been plugged, and the savings are going directly into the government treasury,” he said.

The Minister said several complaints relating to alleged irregularities under the previous regime had been referred to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) for investigation.

He cited an alleged large-scale road patchwork scam in the run-up to the previous Assembly elections, claiming that allocations for such works had increased sharply from the usual annual expenditure of around Rs 500 crore to between Rs 2,200 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

“Works were allegedly divided into smaller packages worth Rs 10 lakh each to circumvent stringent tender procedures. This was a massive scam, and the DVAC is investigating it,” he said.

The anti-corruption measures, he added, had also extended to the department's internal administration. Transfers of employees, particularly those in lower-level engineering positions, had earlier allegedly involved bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Such transfers were now being carried out transparently, without any financial demands, he said.