TN electorate rises by 4L in seven months

CHENNAI: The state’s electorate has increased by 4.03 lakh since April, taking the total to 5,77,46,618, while women have further widened their lead over men.

The draft roll puts the electorate at 5,77,46,618, up from 5,73,43,291 in April. Women voters rose by 2,29,829 to 2,95,34,734, while men’s tally has gone up by 1,73,334 to 2,82,03,992. Third-gender voters increased by 164 to 7,892.

The SIR draft published in December 2025 had struck off 97.37 lakh names, bringing the electorate down to 5.43 crore from 6.41 crore in late October. The final roll in February climbed back to 5.67 crore, and updation took it to 5.73 crore by April 6, weeks ahead of the Assembly election. Even with the latest rise, the rolls remain nearly 64 lakh short of the pre-SIR level.

Women now outnumber men by 13,30,742, up from 12,74,247 in April, widening the gap by 56,495. They form the majority of voters in 221 of the 234 Assembly constituencies, against 215 in April, and in 37 of the 38 districts, while men outnumber women in the remaining 13 constituencies, down from 19 in April.

Dharmapuri is the lone exception, with men outnumbering women by a thin margin of 6,913. Women’s share of the electorate stands at 51.15%, up 0.04 percentage points from April. The figures, however, reflect enrolment and not necessarily turnout or voting preference.