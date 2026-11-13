‘TN government won’t allow Karnataka to build Mekedatu dam’: Minister N Anand

TIRUCHY: The Karnataka government’s plan to construct a dam at Mekedatu will never materialise as the Tamil Nadu government will not allow that to happen under any circumstance, Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand told reporters at the Tiruchy airport on Thursday.

When asked about Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s repeated assertions that the Supreme Court had granted permission for the project and that the dam would be constructed, Anand said, “Tamil Nadu government will never permit the construction of a dam at Mekedatu. He can keep saying that BJP leaders support the construction of the dam, but nothing beyond that will happen.”

Later, Anand inspected the barrage across the Cauvery at Mukkombu, where a portion of a sluice gate was damaged by floods in 2022. He also reviewed its present condition and assessed the works required for its renovation. Anand instructed officials of the Water Resources Department to take all steps to obtain government approval to commence the renovation work within 15 days.

It may be recalled that following demands from farmers and the public, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced during the Water Resources Department’s demand for grants for 2026-27 that the barrage at Mukkombu would be renovated at a cost of Rs 126 crore.

Manapparai TVK MLA R Kathiravan was also present.