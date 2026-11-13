TN’s retail inflation rises to 7.29 per cent in October, highest among large states

CHENNAI: Retail inflation in the state increased to 7.29% in October, well above the national rate of 6.09 per cent, according to provisional National Statistics Office data released on Thursday. Tamil Nadu appeared to post the highest headline rate among large states, ahead of Telangana (7.26%) and Andhra Pradesh (7.25%). Meanwhile, Karnataka and Keralam recorded a retail inflation of 7.07% and 6.22%, respectively.

In Tamil Nadu, the gap was widest in rural areas, where prices rose 7.86% against 6.63% nationally. Urban inflation stood at 6.84%, compared with 5.41% across the country.

K R Shanmugam, economic consultant to TN government and former director of Madras School of Economics, said the figure partly reflects an unusually low base a year earlier, alongside higher food and energy costs. He cautioned against treating one month’s data as evidence of a sustained trend. “Last year, inflation was very low. When the base is low, even a moderate increase in prices can produce a higher inflation reading,” he said.

He put India’s average inflation last year at about 0.5%, against roughly 2.1% in Tamil Nadu. A comparison of cumulative inflation between April and October would give a more accurate picture of the underlying trend, he said, adding that it was likely to be lower than the October figure.