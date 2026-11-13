TVK government is ready to face no-confidence motion: Minister Sengottaiyan

ERODE: Revenue Minister K A Sengottaiyan has said that the TVK government is ready to face a no-confidence motion if opposition parties decide to move one against it. However he claimed that the opposition currently has no such intention.

Sengottaiyan participated in various events in Erode district on Thursday and inaugurated completed public projects worth Rs 3.17 crore.

While addressing reporters, to a query regarding the opposition’s intention to move a no-confidence motion against the six-month-old TVK government, the minister replied, “Opposition parties have no intention to bring such a motion. However, if they decide to move one against the TVK, we are ready to face it.” On the local body elections, Sengottaiyan said, “The tenure of town panchayat administrations will continue until February. The government would take appropriate steps thereafter.”

Commenting on the consultation chaired by Chief Minister Vijay on Wednesday, he said it is customary for every government to consult MLAs on the schemes to be implemented after assuming power. He added that no letters were collected from MLAs during the CM’s meeting. Asked about the Kallakurichi MLA issue, he said the person concerned has already given an appropriate response.