Two held for attempt to abduct minor girl near Gingee in Villupuram district

VILLUPURAM: Gingee police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly attempting to abduct a seven-year-old girl in an autorickshaw near Gingee in Villupuram district on November 9. The vehicle allegedly used in the incident was also seized.

According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when the Class 2 student from Jayankondan village in Gingee taluk was walking to a nearby shop to buy onions after her mother sent her on the errand. Two men in an autorickshaw allegedly approached her and tried to lure her into the vehicle.

However, they fled after the girl refused to accompany them and members of the public approached the spot. The girl later informed her parents, who searched for the autorickshaw and its occupants but could not trace them. Based on a complaint lodged by her father, Gingee police registered a case.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Madhivanan formed four special teams under the supervision of Gingee Deputy Superintendent of Police S Ramesh Raj and led by Inspector Vinayaga Murugan to identify the suspects and trace the vehicle.