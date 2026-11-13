Two held for attempt to abduct minor girl near Gingee in Villupuram district

VILLUPURAM: Gingee police on Thursday arrested two men for allegedly attempting to abduct a seven-year-old girl in an autorickshaw near Gingee in Villupuram district on November 9. The vehicle allegedly used in the incident was also seized.
According to police, the incident occurred around 7 pm when the Class 2 student from Jayankondan village in Gingee taluk was walking to a nearby shop to buy onions after her mother sent her on the errand. Two men in an autorickshaw allegedly approached her and tried to lure her into the vehicle.
However, they fled after the girl refused to accompany them and members of the public approached the spot. The girl later informed her parents, who searched for the autorickshaw and its occupants but could not trace them. Based on a complaint lodged by her father, Gingee police registered a case.
Villupuram Superintendent of Police S Madhivanan formed four special teams under the supervision of Gingee Deputy Superintendent of Police S Ramesh Raj and led by Inspector Vinayaga Murugan to identify the suspects and trace the vehicle.
Following an investigation and examination of CCTV footage, police identified the accused as Siva (27) of Palapattu village and Ayyappan (27) of Vadatharam village, both in Gingee taluk.
A police source told TNIE that the accused had allegedly been under the influence of alcohol when they attempted to abduct the girl with the intention of sexually abusing her. They abandoned the attempt after the girl refused to get into the vehicle and noticed members of the public nearby.
Police also questioned the duo about their possible involvement in the disappearance of seven-year-old Hemalatha from Alampoondi village near Gingee on October 12. However, they denied any involvement, the source said.
The two men, who worked as autorickshaw drivers in Chennai, were returning to their native villages after consuming liquor when the incident occurred. They were arrested in Chennai and brought to Gingee.
During an inquiry at the scene of the incident, Ayyappan allegedly attempted to escape from police, slipped and fractured his right hand, the source added.