Union government gives nod to prosecute two TN IAS officers in tender case

CHENNAI: The union government has accorded sanction for prosecuting two IAS officers — K S Kandasamy and P Vijaya Karthikeyan — in the alleged Rs 98.25 crore irregularities committed in awarding tenders in Chennai and Coimbatore municipal corporations during the tenure of senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani as minister for municipal administration and water supply during 2014-18.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) A R L Sundaresan, representing the centre, and Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Anbumani, representing the TN Public Secretary and the DVAC, made the submission before Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The judge was hearing the contempt of court petition filed by anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam seeking action against DVAC officials who have failed to obey the court’s orders.

The court was informed that the Department of Personnel and Training of the centre issued the orders on Wednesday (November 12) to accord the sanction to prosecute Kandasamy and Vijaya Karthikeyan who had held the posts of Deputy Commissioner (Works), Greater Chennai Corporation, and Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation, respectively, during the relevant period.