Website, app for 730 co-operative house societies launched in TN

CHENNAI: The state government has launched a dedicated website and mobile application to digitise the functioning of 730 primary cooperative housing societies in TN and provide online services to their members.

Members and the public can access the services through www.rcshousing.com and the HOCO mobile application.

Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar inaugurated the platforms at the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (Housing) on Thursday.

The initiative follows the announcement made by the minister during the department’s policy announcement on August 28. The government had proposed developing a dedicated digital platform to improve service delivery, ensure transparency and address grievances in cooperative housing societies.

In the first phase, the platforms will offer online services such as the sale of housing society plots, renting out society buildings and booking marriage halls. Facilities for mobilising funds and deposits have also been included. The department has additionally initiated the process of digitising the historical records of cooperative housing societies.