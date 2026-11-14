'CM Shivakumar's Mekedatu remarks painful': Congress' Manickam Tagore urges CM Vijay to pursue legal measures

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore on Saturday urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to step up the state's legal efforts to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam, warning that Karnataka's push for central clearances threatened Tamil Nadu's interests.

Tagore accused Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of misrepresenting the Supreme Court's position on the project by claiming that the apex court had ruled in Karnataka's favour.

He said the matter remained sub judice, with Tamil Nadu having already challenged the proposed dam before the Supreme Court.

Tagore also questioned the neutrality of the BJP-led Union government, alleging that making such demands in the Prime Minister’s presence raises serious doubts about the Centre's impartiality.

Criticising the Union government for previously clearing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Mekedatu without Tamil Nadu’s consent, he termed it an "outright act of discrimination."

Citing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's award and the Supreme Court's judgment, Tagore said Tamil Nadu was entitled to 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water. He alleged that Karnataka had repeatedly failed to release the state's stipulated share on time, forcing Tamil Nadu to fight for its rights.

Speaking to reporters, Tagore described Shivakumar's remarks as "painful" and accused Karnataka politicians of doing politics over the Cauvery issue.

"The people of Tamil Nadu want to have cordial relations with Karnataka. But Karnataka politicians are doing politics over Cauvery. We want Cauvery water based on Supreme Court's order," he said.

He also warned the Centre against acting against Tamil Nadu's interests, saying the state would not accept the construction of the Mekedatu dam without its consent.

"I urge Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to remain extremely vigilant and pursue all necessary legal measures, building on the efforts already initiated by the Tamil Nadu government, to prevent the construction of the Mekedatu dam," Tagore said.

Earlier, Shivakumar dismissed the objections as political, saying he was "least bothered" by the condemnations. He said Karnataka had the right to construct the balancing reservoir while ensuring Tamil Nadu received its allocated share of 177 TMC of Cauvery water.

Inviting Tamil Nadu leaders to visit the project site, he said he would explain how the reservoir would benefit the neighbouring state. He also maintained that all political parties in Karnataka supported the project and that his government was seeking the necessary forest and environmental clearances from the Centre.

(With inputs from ANI)