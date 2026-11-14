Congress untrustworthy, BJP national V-P Ram Madhav warns CM Vijay

CHENNAI: BJP national vice-president and Tamil Nadu in-charge Ram Madhav on Friday cautioned Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay against trusting the Congress, calling it an “untrustworthy party” that could abandon its allies when it finds greener pastures.

Referring to former CM K Kamaraj, Madhav said the Congress had sidelined the veteran leader after he played a key role in bringing Indira Gandhi to the forefront of national politics through the Kamaraj Plan.

“Today, the Tamil Nadu government is relying on the Congress. Vijay must remember this: they don’t have anything of their own and always survive on another party,” he told media persons.

On whether he was offering TVK advice, Madhav replied that the BJP would continue to see the TVK as a political adversary.

Responding to allegations that the BJP helped the TVK win the Assembly election, Madhav said such claims undermined the people’s mandate. “If they are saying that the TVK won the election because of some other external support, they are insulting the people of Tamil Nadu and their political judgement,” he said, adding that the BJP would fight the ruling party politically.

Nainar questions Vijay’s silence on MLA row

Meanwhile, BJP’s TN president Nainar Nagenthran, who was present alongside Madhav, questioned CM Vijay’s silence on TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh’s alleged obscene messages to the Kallakurichi collector.

“If the CM is maintaining silence even on this issue, what else will he open his mouth and speak about?” he asked.