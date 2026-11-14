CPM to TN government: Act against two MLAs’ misbehaviour

CHENNAI: The CPI(M) state executive committee has urged the TVK-led government to take action against two ruling party MLAs accused of misbehaving with members of the public as well as the police personnel who “supported them”. The party adopted two resolutions to this effect at its state executive committee meeting held at its headquarters in Chennai on Thursday.

The party said the allegations against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh and Thuraiyur MLA and Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar are serious and require an impartial inquiry. It said reports that Vignesh had used objectionable words against a woman district collector are disturbing. It also referred to reports of a similar incident earlier, following which he was reportedly warned by the chief minister’s office. The party urged the government to investigate the allegations and take action if found true.

On Ravisankar, the CPI(M) referred to videos showing him purportedly assaulting a person who had approached him with constituency-related grievances. It also cited allegations that the injured person was taken from a hospital to a police station and forced to record a video denying the assault. The party demanded action against the deputy speaker and the police personnel involved.

In another resolution, the party demanded the withdrawal of the order dissolving the high-level committee on centre-state relations headed by retired Justice Kurian Joseph.

It said the committee should be allowed to complete its work by May 2027.