Dry run to loot jewel store made on November 5: Madurai CoP S Rajendiran

MADURAI: Perusal of CCTV footage recorded in the Tanishq showroom, from where 23 kg of jewels were stolen on Thursday, revealed that a dry run was conducted last week, Commissioner of police S Rajendiran has said.

Speaking to TNIE on Friday, Rajendiran said CCTV footage of November 5 showed a masked man climbing the scaffolding of the unfinished showroom building and checking the terrace.

“For now, we cannot confirm if the suspect caught on CCTV on Thursday and the one in the earlier footage are the same. Both covered their faces, wore gloves and shoes but their height and appearance look the same,” the CoP said.

This apart, CCTV footage of a person riding a gearless scooter, who is suspected to be the accused, was released on Friday. The footage shows the man riding on Nethaji Main Road. carrying a sack believed to be the stolen jewels. Meanwhile, special teams continued their investigation for the second day with the staff and others and the showroom remained closed for business. DCP (South) AG Inigo Divyan conducted an inquiry with a man who lives in a house near the showroom.