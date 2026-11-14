El Nino impact: Coffee production drops by 50 per cent in TN's Vathalmalai hamlet

DHARMAPURI: With the erratic climate conditions caused by El Nino, farmers have reported a more than 50% decline in coffee production along the Vathalmalai hill hamlet. Coffee cultivators attributed the decline in productivity to the poor rainfalls across the district.

In Dharmapuri, coffee is cultivated along the Vathalmalai hill, a scenic, offbeat hill station located about 25 km from district headquarters. Because of the mild climatic condition, coffee and pepper are predominantly cultivated in the hill hamlet. On an average, the hill hamlet has a cultivation area of about 250 hectares. However, this year due to the low rainfalls in the district, productivity of the coffee beans has been hit, with farmers reporting a loss of about 50%.

Speaking to TNIE, S Pasupathi from Palsilambu village said, "This year, the impact of El Nino was severe. While our plants were saved from the heat as they were planted under the trees, the lack of water due to monsoon failure has hit our productivity. Usually, a single coffee plant would yield about five to eight kg of coffee beans. But, due to water stagnation, we were able to reap only about 2 to 2.5 kg of coffee beans."