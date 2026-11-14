El Nino impact: Coffee production drops by 50 per cent in TN's Vathalmalai hamlet

DHARMAPURI: With the erratic climate conditions caused by El Nino, farmers have reported a more than 50% decline in coffee production along the Vathalmalai hill hamlet. Coffee cultivators attributed the decline in productivity to the poor rainfalls across the district.
In Dharmapuri, coffee is cultivated along the Vathalmalai hill, a scenic, offbeat hill station located about 25 km from district headquarters. Because of the mild climatic condition, coffee and pepper are predominantly cultivated in the hill hamlet. On an average, the hill hamlet has a cultivation area of about 250 hectares. However, this year due to the low rainfalls in the district, productivity of the coffee beans has been hit, with farmers reporting a loss of about 50%.
Speaking to TNIE, S Pasupathi from Palsilambu village said, "This year, the impact of El Nino was severe. While our plants were saved from the heat as they were planted under the trees, the lack of water due to monsoon failure has hit our productivity. Usually, a single coffee plant would yield about five to eight kg of coffee beans. But, due to water stagnation, we were able to reap only about 2 to 2.5 kg of coffee beans."
B Raman, a coffee producer said, "The prices of coffee are also low now. In 2024, a kg of coffee was sold at Rs 700. From last year till now, prices are at Rs 520 per kg (max) and Rs 200 per kg (min). With productivity hit by 50%, the profits are diminished. It takes about 11 months for the 'Arabica' coffee to yield between harvest. So, when productivity drops, a year of our livelihood is affected."
Another farmer, G Perumal from Ondriyangadu said, "Due to the lack of rainfall, the flowering season was hit. With no proper nourishment from rains, the quality of bean had declined last year and the condition did not improve this year also. Last year, the quality of beans we produced were better, and we earned roughly Rs 1.25 lakhs per acre, this year the quality is bad and the amount of beans we had was also poor. So our profits would drop by more than half."
Meanwhile, officials in the horticulture department said, "Coffee is usually an alternate bearing crop and the production varies drastically from year to year. Though there have been El Nino impacts, it has not been significant. So far, there have been no reports of massive losses in coffee production."