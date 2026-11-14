H5N1 bird flu confirmed in Cuddalore; 35,647 birds die

CUDDALORE/CHENNAI: The H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), commonly known as bird flu, has been confirmed in Cuddalore district, where 35,647 birds have died, prompting the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services to launch containment operations.

According to a press release issued by the department, laboratory confirmation was received on November 13, 2026, from a poultry farm at Kattiyankuppam village under Krishnapuram panchayat in Kurinjipadi taluk.

The outbreak was first reported on October 30 following the sudden death of birds at a poultry farm in Thamanampatti village under Thiagavalli panchayat.

A veterinary team inspected the farm, collected samples and sent them to the Poultry Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (PDDL) in Namakkal for testing. The area was divided into compartments as part of the initial containment measures.

As bird deaths were reported at neighbouring farms, a total of 35,647 birds had died in the affected zone as of November 13.

Carcass samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on November 5 confirmed the presence of H5N1.

"Further diagnostic tests were conducted at PDDL in Erode and Namakkal and the Central University Laboratory (CUL) in Madhavaram, Chennai," the statement said.

Following confirmation, teams began culling all birds at the affected farm and those within a one-kilometre radius in accordance with the Government of India guidelines issued in 2021.

The department has also imposed restrictions on the transportation of poultry to and from the affected premises.

Live birds were administered oral VIRKON-S treatment, while disinfectant sprays were applied across the farms. Cleaning, disinfection and fumigation operations are also underway at the affected poultry units.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and the Cuddalore district administration said the outbreak was confined to the designated compartment in Cuddalore district and that no spread had been reported in neighbouring areas.

Advisory pamphlets are being distributed across the district to create awareness among residents. Poultry farmers have been asked to cooperate with the containment teams, while the public has been urged to report any unusual bird deaths to the nearest veterinary institution.

Collector Sibi Adithya Senthilkumar said nine rapid response teams had been formed to carry out precautionary measures, including culling and burying birds at poultry farms.

"We have instructed poultry farm owners not to restock birds for the next three months as part of the safety protocol. Officials from the Revenue Department and local panchayats will monitor the farms to ensure compliance. We have taken all measures to prevent the virus from spreading to humans," he said.