Hassle-free drone corridors planned in 10 TN districts

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu plans to establish special commercial drone corridors in 10 districts where activities such as drone-based goods delivery, agricultural spraying, construction monitoring, and disaster management operations would be permitted without prior police clearance.

The initiative, outlined in the Higher Education department’s vision document of the TVK government, aims to expand the commercial use of drones while creating a market for locally manufactured products.

Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said that the programme would be implemented with support from the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco), which comes under the Industries department.

Within the proposed corridors, drone operators will be able to freely undertake activities such as delivering goods, spraying fertilisers and pesticides on agricultural fields, monitoring construction projects, and carrying out disaster management operations.

A key feature of the proposal is the mandatory use of locally manufactured drones for police surveillance and agricultural purposes. By setting up designated corridors and easing procedural requirements for specified commercial operations, the state aims to encourage the adoption of drone technology across sectors.