Karaikal's Pandagasalai warehouse: Offers a glimpse of South India's historic trade route and maritime past

PUDUCHERRY: Along the banks of the Arasalar River in Karaikal stands a forgotten monument to South India’s maritime history. The centuries-old Pandagasalai Warehouse, one of the few surviving examples of a traditional river-port warehouse on the Coromandel Coast, offers a rare glimpse into a trading network in which rivers served as vital commercial arteries long before the advent of modern roads and railways.

Located barely two kilometres from the Bay of Bengal, the warehouse once functioned as a key logistical centre in Karaikal’s riverine-maritime trade network. Commodities from the fertile Cauvery delta were brought here, stored and redistributed before being transported to coastal ports and overseas destinations.

Research by Sudarshan R, architect and archaeologist, research associate at INTACH Pondicherry Chapter and former postgraduate student of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Madras, highlights Karaikal’s importance as a feeder port in the larger Cauvery delta trading system.

The Arasalar, a distributary of the Cauvery, connected the agricultural hinterland with the Bay of Bengal, providing an economical route for transporting bulk commodities. Boats carrying rice, pulses, oilseeds, textiles and timber travelled downstream, with warehouses such as the Pandagasalai facilitating storage and onward movement of goods.

The port also played a role in the redistribution of imported commodities. Hardwood timber brought from Burma (present-day Myanmar), Thailand, Penang, Malaysia and Singapore is believed to have been unloaded along the Arasalar and stored in the warehouse before being supplied for construction, shipbuilding and other commercial activities.

Historical records reinforce the building’s commercial significance. Eighteenth-century French colonial maps identify the warehouse’s location. The Pandagasalai is owned by the Mu. Thamby Saibu Maraikayar, also known as M.T.S. Marican, whose descendants continue to retain the historic property.