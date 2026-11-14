Madras HC raps TN authorities for not clearing footpaths

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has criticised authorities across various government departments and agencies, including the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department and municipal corporations, for not taking effective measures to clear the encroachments on footpaths and pavements to ensure unobstructed movement for pedestrians and road users.
A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and R Rajesh Vivekananthan made the remarks while hearing a petition, filed by Saju Alex of Chennai, seeking the removal of encroachments on the pavements at Ellaiyamman Colony in Teynampet.
The bench directed the chief secretary, the secretaries of home and MAWS departments, director general of police (DGP), and commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation “to initiate all appropriate actions to remove encroachments” on the demarcated footpaths and provide walkable footpaths.
‘Tired of issuing orders to ensure fundamental right’
“Though the Constitution Bench of the SC and the HC has time and again reiterated the fundamental rights of citizens, authorities have been turning a deaf ear to ensuring the rights and … redressing the grievance of pedestrians, road users, motorists, etc., who are all using roads and footpaths,” the bench said in a recent order. It added the courts are tired of issuing direction after direction to ensure such a fundamental right enunciated under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.