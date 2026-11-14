Madras HC raps TN authorities for not clearing footpaths

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has criticised authorities across various government departments and agencies, including the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department and municipal corporations, for not taking effective measures to clear the encroachments on footpaths and pavements to ensure unobstructed movement for pedestrians and road users.

A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and R Rajesh Vivekananthan made the remarks while hearing a petition, filed by Saju Alex of Chennai, seeking the removal of encroachments on the pavements at Ellaiyamman Colony in Teynampet.

The bench directed the chief secretary, the secretaries of home and MAWS departments, director general of police (DGP), and commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation “to initiate all appropriate actions to remove encroachments” on the demarcated footpaths and provide walkable footpaths.