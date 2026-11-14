Madurai: Goods driver found dead inside police station restroom, three cops including inspector suspended

MADURAI: A 42-year-old vehicle driver allegedly died by suicide inside the restroom of Checkanurani police station in Madurai rural limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased identified as R Balakrishnan of Theni district, was at the station to assist police in reviewing CCTV footage related to an incident in which goods in his vehicle were destroyed in a fire on November 3.

The deceased was employed as a driver of a goods delivery vehicle of a delivery company.

Police said the driver's vehicle reportedly caught fire near the Valadur tank bund while transporting parcels and cardamom from Thevaram to Madurai.

The 60 bags of goods carried in the vehicle perished in the fire on November 3. He had lodged a complaint at Valandur police station and a case was registered under the relevant provisions relating to accidental fire.

The reason for his extreme step is not clear. He had been at the station since Friday evening, police added.

Superintendent of Police N Devanathan said Balakrishnan went to the restroom inside the police station and was found in an unconscious state around 6 A.M, after allegedly attempting suicide by hanging.

He was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for emergency medical treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The CCTV footage of the incident has been preserved at the police station. The Inspector and two more police personnel from the station have been placed under suspension.

An officer speaking on the incident said, "For independent and impartial verification, a judicial inquest will be done and investigation of the case will be entrusted to the CB-CID,"

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)