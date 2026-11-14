Private power producers quote Rs 9 to Rs 20/unit to TNPDCL; supply shortfall delays tender finalisation

CHENNAI: Private power producers have offered to supply electricity to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) at rates ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 20 per unit for the January 18-June 15 period next year. However, the power utility is yet to finalise any tender, as the available supply (5,311 MW) falls short of its requirement of 17,000 MW.

According to the Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price (DEEP) web portal, updated on Friday, private electricity generators have quoted rates ranging from Rs 13 to Rs 14 per unit for January and Rs 9.5 to Rs 20 per unit for February. For the period from March to June, the quoted prices range from Rs 9 to Rs 20 per unit of electricity.

Amid rising power demand, TNPDCL had floated tenders to procure round-the-clock power for six months in 2027 — 2,000 MW from January 18 to 31; 3,000 MW in February; 3,500 MW each in March and April; and 2,500 MW each in May and the first half of June. The shortfall is sharpest for January, with offers of only 81 MW against the 2,000 MW sought, which is barely 4% of the requirement.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE, “We have decided to procure electricity at around Rs 10 per unit. Several generators have quoted rates between Rs 9 and Rs 12 per unit. Hence, we are planning to negotiate with the bidders before finalising the procurement.”

The official added that the utility would not agree to higher rates merely to meet its power requirement.

“During the previous month, a few generators quoted even Rs 40 per unit. We rejected those offers. We do not have to purchase electricity at such high rates,” the official said.