Private power producers quote Rs 9 to Rs 20/unit to TNPDCL; supply shortfall delays tender finalisation

CHENNAI: Private power producers have offered to supply electricity to Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) at rates ranging from Rs 9 to Rs 20 per unit for the January 18-June 15 period next year. However, the power utility is yet to finalise any tender, as the available supply (5,311 MW) falls short of its requirement of 17,000 MW.
According to the Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price (DEEP) web portal, updated on Friday, private electricity generators have quoted rates ranging from Rs 13 to Rs 14 per unit for January and Rs 9.5 to Rs 20 per unit for February. For the period from March to June, the quoted prices range from Rs 9 to Rs 20 per unit of electricity.
Amid rising power demand, TNPDCL had floated tenders to procure round-the-clock power for six months in 2027 — 2,000 MW from January 18 to 31; 3,000 MW in February; 3,500 MW each in March and April; and 2,500 MW each in May and the first half of June. The shortfall is sharpest for January, with offers of only 81 MW against the 2,000 MW sought, which is barely 4% of the requirement.
A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE, “We have decided to procure electricity at around Rs 10 per unit. Several generators have quoted rates between Rs 9 and Rs 12 per unit. Hence, we are planning to negotiate with the bidders before finalising the procurement.”
The official added that the utility would not agree to higher rates merely to meet its power requirement.
“During the previous month, a few generators quoted even Rs 40 per unit. We rejected those offers. We do not have to purchase electricity at such high rates,” the official said.
Power utility sets rules for withholding gratuity
Chennai: Following amendments to the TNEB Service Regulations, TNPDCL recently clarified that only in specified cases could the entire retirement gratuity of employees facing disciplinary proceedings or criminal cases be withheld. In all other cases, employees must be paid their Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity, after deducting the maximum computed financial loss for which they are held liable and any unrecovered dues, along with applicable interest, according to a communication issued by TNPDCL Chairman and MD Rajesh Lakhoni and accessed by TNIE.
Under the amended rules, employees cannot be retained in service beyond the date of superannuation on the grounds of pending disciplinary proceedings. As per the communication, the entire gratuity will be withheld until the conclusion of proceedings in cases where an employee is under suspension for misconduct on the date of superannuation, or faces a pending or contemplated inquiry into grave charges or allegations of criminal misconduct. The provision also covers employees against whom a complaint of a criminal offence is under investigation or trial. In all these cases, the suspension must be revoked on the date of superannuation to enable the employee to retire.