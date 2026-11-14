Seasonal migration for work affects kids’ schooling, TN's Kurumalai tribals seek hostel

VELLORE: S Simbu, a Class 8 student from Kurumalai tribal hamlet in Vellore’s Anaicut taluk, is preparing to accompany his parents to work in a tea plantation in Kerala during the harvest season. He is unhappy that he will miss his friends and several months of lessons, but his parents insist on taking him along as they have no relatives who can look after the boy. “What if he falls sick? What if he gets bitten by a snake?” they ask.

More than 500 Malayali tribal families live in Kurumalai and nearby tribal hamlets, including Vellakalmedu, Nachimedu and Pallakollai — all located in Athiyur panchayat. From these four hamlets, 89 students attend the local Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS), but at least 40 of them remain absent for around four to five months every year when their parents migrate for work. During the rest of the year, women cultivate custard apples and jackfruit, while some men travel downhill for daily wage work.

“Only if we go outside can we find jobs. It is very difficult for us to think about leaving our children behind and going to work. So we take them along when we move to other states for work,” said Vijayakumari M, whose daughter is a Class 7 student and whose son is in Class 1. She takes both kids to a coffee plantation in Karnataka when she goes for work in December. “If there is a hostel facility here itself up to Class 10, our children can stay there while we go to work,” she added.

Another parent said, “We did not study. At least our children should be able to study and get good jobs. They should not struggle like us in the future.”