Tamil Nadu: Maruthamalai Road in disrepair ahead of Soorasamharam, consumer body seeks minister's intervention

COIMBATORE: With thousands of devotees expected to visit the Maruthamalai Subramaniaswamy Temple for the annual Soorasamharam festival on November 15 and the ensuing Ayyappa pilgrimage season, the six-kilometre stretch of Maruthamalai Main Road continues to remain in a deplorable condition, raising serious concerns over road safety.

The damaged stretch, which was dug up by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board for underground drainage project works, has not been properly restored even months after completion of pipeline installation. The project was taken up by the TWAD Board on behalf of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC). The road has deteriorated further following recent rains, leaving motorists struggling to negotiate potholes, loose gravel and uneven surfaces.

The CCMC had temporarily filled the damaged portions with wet mix material after the highways department failed to take up restoration work. However, the temporary measure has proved ineffective, with the material getting displaced under the movement of heavy vehicles, leaving fresh potholes and loose stones scattered across the road. Dust kicked up by buses and lorries has also affected visibility for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders.

Highlighting the safety concerns, Coimbatore Road Safety Committee member and Coimbatore Consumer Cause secretary K Kathirmathiyon has written to Highways Minister Aadhav Arjuna seeking his immediate intervention to restore the road. In his letter dated November 12, he pointed out that several accidents, particularly involving two-wheelers, had already been reported along the stretch.