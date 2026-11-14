TN cuts better deal for 5L free cycles, meets budget

CHENNAI: The state government has negotiated a reduction of up to 31% in the prices quoted by manufacturers for the distribution of 5.32 lakh modern bicycles to Class 11 students of government and government-aided schools in 2026-27. The revised rates will keep the procurement within the Rs 277 crore allocation made in the state Budget, while providing students with bicycles having improved specifications, helmets and water bottles.

Following negotiations with the bidders, the cost has been fixed at Rs 5,260 per boys’ bicycle and Rs 5,130 per girls’ bicycle, including a helmet and a water bottle. This includes the basic bicycle prices fixed at Rs 4,369 for boys and Rs 4,245.3 for girls, marginally lower than the previous year’s rates of Rs 4,375 and Rs 4,250, respectively. The negotiated prices mark a reduction of 27.3% for boys’ bicycles and 31.4% for girls’ bicycles from the initial quotes of Rs 7,235.1 and Rs 7,476.6 submitted by the lowest bidder.

Speaking to TNIE, Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar said a committee constituted for the procurement had negotiated both the prices and specifications. “We wanted to provide better specifications for the students compared to previous years,” he said and added that steps are being taken to ensure that properly assembled bicycles are handed over to the students.