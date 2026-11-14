TN cuts better deal for 5L free cycles, meets budget

CHENNAI: The state government has negotiated a reduction of up to 31% in the prices quoted by manufacturers for the distribution of 5.32 lakh modern bicycles to Class 11 students of government and government-aided schools in 2026-27. The revised rates will keep the procurement within the Rs 277 crore allocation made in the state Budget, while providing students with bicycles having improved specifications, helmets and water bottles.
Following negotiations with the bidders, the cost has been fixed at Rs 5,260 per boys’ bicycle and Rs 5,130 per girls’ bicycle, including a helmet and a water bottle. This includes the basic bicycle prices fixed at Rs 4,369 for boys and Rs 4,245.3 for girls, marginally lower than the previous year’s rates of Rs 4,375 and Rs 4,250, respectively. The negotiated prices mark a reduction of 27.3% for boys’ bicycles and 31.4% for girls’ bicycles from the initial quotes of Rs 7,235.1 and Rs 7,476.6 submitted by the lowest bidder.
Speaking to TNIE, Backward Classes Welfare Minister V Sampath Kumar said a committee constituted for the procurement had negotiated both the prices and specifications. “We wanted to provide better specifications for the students compared to previous years,” he said and added that steps are being taken to ensure that properly assembled bicycles are handed over to the students.
The minister was responding to issues with assembling the bicycles in the previous years wherein parts were sent to the respective schools with a meagre amount allotted to get them assembled and handed over to students. Though the supplier has been given five months to complete the delivery, the department has asked the company to expedite the process to ensure that the bicycles reach students at the earliest.
The new bicycles — Hero Viper (boys) and Hero Avira (girls) — will replace the roadster model supplied last year. The down tube diameter has been increased from 28.6 mm to 44 mm for Viper and 38 mm for Avira, while the top tube diameter has also been increased. The frames will be MIG/TIG welded, with an integrated luggage carrier, instead of it being bolted separately.
The bicycles will have caliper brakes, wider tyres, UV-stable plastic mudguards and chain covers, and braided steel cable locks. The warranty period has also been extended from three to five years. Boys’ bicycles will be Army Green and girls’ bicycles Lilac Mist. Each student will receive an IS 18808:2025-certified helmet and a 750-ml BPA-free water bottle with a holder. The components will conform to the latest revisions of the applicable Indian Standards, with NABL-accredited laboratory test certification.