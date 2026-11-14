TN Police beat offices remain shut due to staff crunch; locals worried over safety

TIRUCHY: Several police beat offices established at strategic locations across Tiruchy city to prevent crime and provide residents with easy access to police assistance have remained locked for over three years due to an acute shortage of personnel. This has raised concerns amid residents over inadequate patrolling and neighbourhood safety.

Of the approximately 50 beat offices set up under the city’s 14 law and order police stations, several in Fort, Srirangam, Gandhi Market, Cantonment, Palakkarai, E Pudur, KK Nagar, Woraiyur and Thillai Nagar police limits have remained unused, while others operate with skeletal staff.

Each police station has three to five beat offices, normally manned by a head constable or special sub-inspector. However, the shortage of personnel has left many offices unattended and poorly maintained, with dust-covered furniture, rusting equipment and premises being used for vehicle parking. Residents allege that some locations have also become spots for alcohol consumption at night.

The absence of beat officers has affected routine surveillance. Earlier, personnel maintained patta books (beat books) containing details of important streets, ATMs and government offices, recording their visits during patrols. Such checks have reportedly declined considerably.