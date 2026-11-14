TNRERA flags use of AI-generated images to misrepresent project infra

TIRUCHY: Some library books had facts that existed only on paper. Some real estate layouts now have roads that exist only in pixels.

Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) chairperson K Phanindra Reddy on Friday flagged instances of promoters and developers allegedly using AI-generated images to falsely portray infrastructure – such as roads, streetlights, underground drainage systems, and playgrounds – as completed in residential layouts.

He raised the issue during an awareness session organised in association with the CREDAI Tiruchy chapter. Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said the authority had detected such malpractice in applications submitted through its online portal.

“Nearly 5%-10% of the images uploaded in applications are found to be AI-generated,” Reddy said, adding that the malpractice was noticed particularly in layout applications across cities in Tamil Nadu. The authority had penalised a few applicants for such violations in the past month, he said.

“Earlier, promoters resorted to photoshopping images to make their projects appear more developed, but the use of AI has taken such manipulation to another level, making it harder to distinguish genuine site conditions from fabricated visuals,” Reddy said.

Reddy has warned that promoters and certified engineers involved could face penalties, with engineers risking losing their licences. The authority has deployed a team, including field-level staff, to verify infrastructure claims before granting project registration that allows the projects to be marketed and sold.