TNRERA flags use of AI-generated images to misrepresent project infra

TIRUCHY: Some library books had facts that existed only on paper. Some real estate layouts now have roads that exist only in pixels.
Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) chairperson K Phanindra Reddy on Friday flagged instances of promoters and developers allegedly using AI-generated images to falsely portray infrastructure – such as roads, streetlights, underground drainage systems, and playgrounds – as completed in residential layouts.
He raised the issue during an awareness session organised in association with the CREDAI Tiruchy chapter. Speaking to TNIE, Reddy said the authority had detected such malpractice in applications submitted through its online portal.
“Nearly 5%-10% of the images uploaded in applications are found to be AI-generated,” Reddy said, adding that the malpractice was noticed particularly in layout applications across cities in Tamil Nadu. The authority had penalised a few applicants for such violations in the past month, he said.
“Earlier, promoters resorted to photoshopping images to make their projects appear more developed, but the use of AI has taken such manipulation to another level, making it harder to distinguish genuine site conditions from fabricated visuals,” Reddy said.
Reddy has warned that promoters and certified engineers involved could face penalties, with engineers risking losing their licences. The authority has deployed a team, including field-level staff, to verify infrastructure claims before granting project registration that allows the projects to be marketed and sold.
‘Better regn rate enabling faster applications disposal’
Reddy urged promoters to ensure that advertisements accurately reflected the facilities available in their projects and that the commitments on amenities and delivery timelines were realistic. Builders should account for practical constraints before making promises, as unfulfilled commitments could lead to unnecessary litigation and financial losses for both buyers and developers, he said.
He also emphasised the need for larger residential projects to provide adequate community spaces, gyms and children’s play areas, apart from sufficient parking facilities, describing them as essential amenities for residents and important for better urban planning. Reddy also said the rate of project registrations has increased by around 140% over the past one-and-a-half months, with the authority clearing several pending applications.
“Nearly 32 projects were registered in the past month, while 27 applications were received during the period, including those from the backlog. The registration rate, which stood at around 70% a few months ago, has improved after the authority began conducting scrutiny panel meetings once every two weeks instead of once a month, enabling faster disposal of applications,” he said. A Nazrudeen, president of CREDAI Tiruchy, said the increase in registrations was also supported by the growth in the number of real estate projects amid a buoyant property market.