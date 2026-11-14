TVK union secretary booked for sexually harassing woman cadre

COIMBATORE: Following a complaint from a woman functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the Karamadai police have booked the party's Karamadai union secretary and two others, including a woman, on charges of sexual harassment and offences under the SC/ST Act.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, who was working as a secretary of the TVK's village-level branch in Karamadai Union, petitioned the Coimbatore Collectorate on Thursday. She accused the union secretary of approaching her inappropriately and misbehaving with her during party-related work, and of ill-treating her by mentioning her caste when she refused to cooperate with him. She also accused him of instigating a couple, who allegedly issued a life threat to her and defamed her on caste grounds.

Acting on her complaint, Superintendent of Police A Pavankumar Reddy ordered a probe led by the DSP and a case has been registered.

The suspects have been identified as Karupusamy of Sirumugai, TVK local functionary Sabitha and her husband Pandi. Karupusamy was the TVK's Karamadai union secretary and the others were his supporters, police said.