Woman sets self ablaze, runs into Cuddalore's Pudhupettai police station

CUDDALORE: A woman set herself on fire and ran into Pudhupettai police station in Panruti taluk in the district on Friday.

The woman has been ideentified as L Kanmani (35), a resident of Orayur village under Anna Gramam union in Panruti taluk. She works as a worksite supervisor under the Viksit Bharat Guarantee of Rozgar and Ajeevika (VB-GRAM G).

Following a dispute with the secretary of the Orayur village Arul over the allocation of 10 days of work under the scheme, Kanmani had lodged a complaint with the Pudhupettai police alleging that Arul had assaulted her. Arul also filed a counter complaint alleging Kanmani and her husband, Lakhathipathi, had assaulted him.

Based on the complaints, the police had summoned both parties to the station for an inquiry. Kanmani’s husband, who appeared for the inquiry, was made to sit inside the police station.

Meanwhile, Kanmani allegedly requested the police to release her husband, stating he had not committed any offence. When her request was not accepted, she doused herself with petrol and set herself on fire outside the police station. With her body engulfed in flames, she ran into the police station. The police personnel present there poured water on her and put out the fire.