26 child labourers rescued from poultry farm, nursery in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: A total of 38 children and adults were rescued from a flower nursery and a poultry farm in Thalli and Kelamangalam blocks in a special drive held by the Krishnagiri district administration on Thursday. A case was filed under the Child Labour Act against the nursery farm owner.

A member of the drive said, “Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar formed four special teams, each comprising seven persons, five from revenue, police, forest, labour and child protection departments and two from Adhiboomi Charitable Trust (ACT). The four teams conducted a special drive at 41 places in Thalli and Kelamangalams of Krishnagiri district on Thursday. During the drive, they found 26 children, including school dropouts and 12 adults engaged in work; most from Krishnagiri district in tribal places like Bettamugilalam and Tholuvabetta and a few were from Uttar Pradesh. Most of them are class 9 and 10 dropouts from non-tribal and Irular tribe communities.”

“Five girl children from Tholuvabetta in Bettamugilalam panchayat dropped out of school at class 9 citing lack of bus facilities, and they worked in the flower nursery. Similarly, six children aged between 12 and 15 worked in two nurseries near Agalakottai.”

Sources added that wages ranged from Rs 250 to Rs 300 per person at different nurseries, and that sometimes, owners sent vehicles to the village to pick up and drop the children for labor.