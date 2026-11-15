Blue Flag tag for Kameshwaram beach puts Nagapattinam district on global tourism map

NAGAPATTINAM: Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam district has been awarded the international Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season, recognising its environmental standards, safety measures and visitor facilities and boosting the district’s prospects for sustainable coastal tourism.

The certification was awarded by Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). Kameshwaram is among three beaches in Tamil Nadu to receive the prestigious eco-label for the first time this year, official sources said. K Shanu, Chief Minister’s Green Fellow with the Environment and Climate Change Department, said the recognition would enhance Kameshwaram’s international visibility and strengthen its position as a sustainable tourism destination.

Located in Keelaiyur block, the beach was developed at a cost of Rs 3.56 crore under the Blue Flag Beach Programme and inaugurated on March 6. The project covers a 300-metre stretch, of which 100 metres has been developed with visitor amenities, while the remaining 200 metres has been retained for sand dune conservation.

Facilities include toilets, showers, changing rooms, drinking water, walkways, watchtowers, first-aid and rescue equipment, children’s play areas, fitness facilities and public seating. The certification is expected to encourage better beach management, environmental conservation and tourism-related livelihood opportunities for local communities. However, the beach must continue to meet the prescribed environmental, safety and visitor-service standards to retain the recognition.