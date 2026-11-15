Blue Flag tag for Kameshwaram beach puts Nagapattinam district on global tourism map

NAGAPATTINAM: Kameshwaram Beach in Nagapattinam district has been awarded the international Blue Flag certification for the 2026-27 season, recognising its environmental standards, safety measures and visitor facilities and boosting the district’s prospects for sustainable coastal tourism.
The certification was awarded by Denmark-based Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE). Kameshwaram is among three beaches in Tamil Nadu to receive the prestigious eco-label for the first time this year, official sources said. K Shanu, Chief Minister’s Green Fellow with the Environment and Climate Change Department, said the recognition would enhance Kameshwaram’s international visibility and strengthen its position as a sustainable tourism destination.
Located in Keelaiyur block, the beach was developed at a cost of Rs 3.56 crore under the Blue Flag Beach Programme and inaugurated on March 6. The project covers a 300-metre stretch, of which 100 metres has been developed with visitor amenities, while the remaining 200 metres has been retained for sand dune conservation.
Facilities include toilets, showers, changing rooms, drinking water, walkways, watchtowers, first-aid and rescue equipment, children’s play areas, fitness facilities and public seating. The certification is expected to encourage better beach management, environmental conservation and tourism-related livelihood opportunities for local communities. However, the beach must continue to meet the prescribed environmental, safety and visitor-service standards to retain the recognition.
The beach has witnessed a steady rise in visitor numbers since opening to the public, attracting 1,18,579 visitors between May and September, including 1,01,731 adults and 16,878 children. September recorded the highest footfall at 26,642, followed by May (26,335), August (26,146), June (22,953) and July (16,533). Shanu said Nagapattinam, which already attracts visitors from across the world to Velankanni, had considerable potential to promote its coastline and expand coastal ecotourism.
The Blue Flag season at Kameshwaram Beach is scheduled to begin on December 15, official sources said. The physical Blue Flag emblem is expected to be supplied by the FEE ahead of the season, following which the district administration will organise a flag-hoisting ceremony to mark the international recognition, Hemanth Odukkathil, project lead of the convergence team from the district administration said.
Collector K J Praveen Kumar told TNIE that the Blue Flag certification recognises the district administration’s commitment to environmental sustainability, cleanliness, public hygiene, safety and responsible coastal tourism.
“I dedicate this achievement to the various government departments, local bodies, fishing community, frontline workers and, above all, the people of Kameshwaram. This recognition gives us an opportunity to showcase our coastline to a wider audience and promote sustainable tourism,” the collector added.