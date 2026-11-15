Coimbatore Corporation tracks 6,317 pregnant women through 'Holiday Calls' initiative

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) contacted a total of 6,317 pregnant women over five days as part of its 'Holiday Calls' initiative to ensure continuity of maternal healthcare during the Deepavali holidays.

The initiative, implemented through 33 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) between November 6 and 10, aimed to monitor pregnant women who had travelled to their hometowns or other destinations during the extended holiday period.

Of the 10,092 pregnant women registered for regular medical check-ups across the corporation limits, special attention was given to 6,616 women expected to deliver between October 2026 and February 2027.

Nurses from the 33 UPHCs contacted the women over the phone and provided necessary medical advice. During the exercise, 94 pregnant women who had travelled to places including Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry and parts of Kerala were admitted to hospitals for delivery.

The corporation also found that 399 women had travelled to other districts, while 58 had gone to other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. One woman had travelled to Cambodia. Through telephone consultations, healthcare workers confirmed that the pregnant mothers were doing well and provided guidance on accessing medical assistance wherever necessary.

The officials said the initiative, launched during Vinayagar Chathurthi and subsequently implemented during Ayudha Pooja, Vijayadashami and Deepavali holidays, would continue during the upcoming December and January holidays to ensure that pregnant women do not miss essential medical care.