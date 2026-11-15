CPM seeks action against cop, bar owner for framing man in Sivaganga district

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam has urged the director general of police (DGP) to take action against a bar owner and prohibition wing police personnel for allegedly framing a man who led protests against a Tasmac outlet in Sivaganga district.

In a letter to the DGP, Shanmugam alleged the bar owner, Sokkanaathan, had conspired with some to frame Rajkumar, a shopkeeper who had been at the forefront of protests seeking the removal of a Tasmac shop at Thirukalapatti village in Tiruppattur taluk.

The residents, along with the members of the AIDWA and the DYFI, had held several protests against the shop located near a school. Following a protest on November 4, the officials had given a written assurance that the shop would be removed on November 14, he said.

Shanmugam alleged on November 5, two men, identified as Rajapandi and Aasai, placed a packet of ganja in front of Rajkumar’s shop at 8.13 am. Two minutes later, the prohibition wing personnel, including a constable identified as Vignesh, arrived and threatened to arrest him for possessing banned drugs.

Rajkumar asked them to check the CCTV footage, after which the personnel took away the packet, Shanmugam alleged. He said Rajkumar’s complaint over the incident was not registered, while a case was registered against five people based on a complaint given by the same police personnel. The leader urged the DGP to register a case against the police personnel involved.