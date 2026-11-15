Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclone; Chennai’s rainfall depends on its track

CHENNAI: A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 16 and a severe cyclonic storm on November 17. However, uncertainty over its track and eventual landfall location continues to keep forecasters cautious.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the depression was centred over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, about 860 km east-southeast of Chennai, 1,040 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,160 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The system is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on November 16. It is likely to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on November 17.

However, its movement and eventual landfall location remain uncertain, with different weather models indicating different tracks. While some artificial intelligence-based models favour north Tamil Nadu, operational models suggest a possible movement towards Andhra Pradesh, said weather blogger Pradeep John.

The system's track will determine the distribution of rainfall across Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Chennai region. Even if it crosses the Andhra Pradesh coast, a landfall near Nellore could bring substantial rainfall to Chennai and neighbouring districts. However, a landfall farther north, towards Ongole or Machilipatnam, could leave north Tamil Nadu with less rainfall, Pradeep said.