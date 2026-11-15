ED again summons TVK leader Vijayabaskar, wife in Rs 35.79 crore disproportionate assets case

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned former Health Minister and TVK Pudukkottai district organisational secretary C Vijayabaskar and his wife, V Ramya, in connection with an alleged Rs 35.79 crore disproportionate assets case.

Vijayabaskar has been asked to appear before the agency on Wednesday, while Ramya has been summoned for Thursday.

Neither Vijayabaskar nor Ramya appeared in response to the previous summons issued on November 3. Sources said the ED has this time served the summons at Vijayabaskar's Chennai residence.

The summons is part of the ED's money laundering investigation into assets allegedly accumulated by Vijayabaskar during his tenure as Health and Family Welfare Minister in the AIADMK government between 2016 and 2021.

ED sources said statements from both Vijayabaskar and Ramya were recorded when they appeared for questioning following the first round of summons in 2024.