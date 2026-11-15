Karnataka’s Mekedatu dam push spurs Congress vs Congress ‘fight’

CHENNAI: A day after D K Shivakumar’s renewed call for Mekedatu dam across Cauvery river in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysuru, the grand old party’s Tamil Nadu unit president, Manickam Tagore, criticised the Karnataka chief minister, saying his statement could affect the cordial relations between the states. He also criticised Modi, saying the PM’s silence has caused apprehension and suspicion.

Claiming that only the prime minister could prevent the construction of the dam, Tagore asked Modi not to betray Tamil Nadu and act fairly towards the state. He also urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to take legal steps to prevent the construction of the reservoir.

Referring to Shivakumar’s statement on Friday claiming that the Supreme Court had allowed Karnataka to build the dam and that nobody could stop the project, Tagore, whose party is a TVK ally, added all the Karnataka chief ministers— whether it’s H D Deve Gowda, BS Yediyurappa, H D Kumaraswamy or the incumbent Shivakumar—have the same opinion that water should not be released to Tamil Nadu. There, however, is no similar unity among the political parties in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Tagore reiterated that the Congress TN unit’s stand is clear. As TN is a lower riparian state, Karnataka could not construct the dam without the state’s consent, he said.

Leaders of several other political parties in Tamil Nadu also joined Tagore in criticising Shivakumar’s statement.

DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin urged Vijay to convene an all party meeting and arrange a meeting of the leaders of various parties and MPs with PM Modi.