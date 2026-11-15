Kurumalai Tribal students hostel proposal: Report submitted to Vellore collector

VELLORE: Following a TNIE report on the demand for a hostel for tribal students in Vellore’s Kurumalai hamlet, the District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officer (DADWO) T Rajarajan along with Anaicut Tahsildar S Maheshwari and other officials visited Kurumalai hamlet in Athiyur panchayat (Anaicut taluk) and inspected the Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) on Saturday.

TNIE’s report dated November 14 explained how parents in Kurumalai take their children along with them when they go to work in other states, causing students to miss months of lessons.

Speaking to TNIE, DADWO Rajarajan said that they surveyed the school strength and whether the school premises had adequate space to build a hostel during the inspection.

“There are two buildings available at the school, of which one can be considered for a temporary hostel,” he said. Local sources said a government poramboke land near the school has been proposed for the permanent hostel. Officials have submitted a report to Collector P S Leela Alex.