Lakhs of devotees throng Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu for 'Soorasamharam'

Chanting divine hymns and observing strict fasting vows, lakhs of devotees thronged Lord Murugan temples across Tamil Nadu on Sunday to witness the spectacular 'Soorasamharam' ritual, marking the grand finale of the six-day 'Kanda Sashti' festival.

The coastal town of Tiruchendur, alongside major shrines in Palani, Swamimalai, and Chennai, witnessed a sea of humanity united in devotion.

The festival commemorates the mythological battle where Lord Murugan, armed with the invincible 'Vel' (spear) gifted by his mother Goddess Parvati, vanquished the demon king Surapadman. This victory of divine light over evil is celebrated with unparalleled zeal across the state, particularly at the 'Arupadaiveedu', the six supreme abodes of the deity.

At the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur in Tuticorin district, the epicentre of the Kanda Sashti celebrations, crowds gathered along the shoreline. Devotees took a holy dip in the sea from the early hours before converging at the temple precincts.

The dramatic enactment of Soorasamharam was scheduled for 4.30 pm on the beach, following special rituals at the Kanda Sashti mandapam.

The observance requires immense physical and spiritual discipline. "Just stepping on the soil of this sacred town has the power to change one's destiny," Kavitha, a devotee from Chennai who maintained a strict milk-only diet during her fast, told PTI.

Another pilgrim, Selvamuthu, shared his emotional journey, stating he undertook the rigorous penance seeking divine intervention to overcome severe debt and family struggles.