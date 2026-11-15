Mosquito menace bites hard, Chennai residents call for intensified fogging

CHENNAI: The monsoon is in, and the buzz has gone up, literally!

Battling the surge in mosquitos in the last few weeks, the residents of the city have been urging the civic body to intensify fogging operations. The corporation has received 1,973 complaints related to the mosquito menace in the last three months, including 301 in the first 13 days of November.

In September, 985 mosquito-related complaints were received, which dropped to 687 in October. Official sources said though the number of complaints declined, the menace is expected to intensify over the next three months – November to January.

The residents strongly feel that fogging operations need to be intensified. Sandhya Vedullapalli of Anna Nagar said, “Fogging is carried out only after repeated complaints. After a week of follow-up, domestic breeding checkers visited our area a few days ago and carried out fogging. Despite this, the mosquito menace continues. The civic body should intensify anti-mosquito operations through door-to-door hand fogging to ensure better results.”

She added, “As far as I know, the GCC is also not spraying anti-larvicide along the Otteri Nullah canal nearby.” Similarly, R Rathika (26), a resident of Vijayanagar in Velachery, said the vehicle-mounted anti-mosquito fogging was last carried out in her area around three weeks ago.