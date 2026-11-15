Rising maize prices push up poultry feed costs in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL: Poultry farmers in Namakkal are concerned over the sharp rise in maize prices, a key ingredient in poultry feed, with rates increasing from around Rs 22 per kg to Rs 33-Rs 34 per kg amid reduced availability following inadequate rainfall.

Maize and soya are the two major ingredients used in poultry feed, with maize accounting for more than 40% of the feed composition. Poultry representatives said maize was an irreplaceable ingredient in feed production and also played an important role in determining the colour of the egg yolk. On average, a bird consumes around 110 grams of feed a day, of which nearly 55 grams comprises grains, primarily maize.

Poultry farm owners attributed the shortage of maize to the El Nino effect and inadequate rainfall, which have affected cultivation and reduced availability in major growing belts. Areas such as Attur, Pethanaickenpalayam and Kallakurichi, where maize is cultivated extensively and procured by poultry farmers for feed production, have also witnessed reduced availability, further pushing up prices, they said.

N K Saravanakumar, a poultry farm owner, said the limited availability of maize had become a major challenge for the sector. "Maize is a key ingredient in poultry feed, and feed production cannot be carried out without it. The major concern at present is its limited availability, which has pushed up procurement costs," he said.

He added that the rise in poultry feed prices had also increased the overall cost of egg production, as farmers now had to spend more on feed to maintain their flocks.