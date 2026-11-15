Tamil Nadu: Cracked classroom, space crunch plague century-old Syed Murthuza school

TIRUCHY: A classroom used by 21 Class 3 students at Govt Syed Murthuza Higher Secondary School has developed cracks, while the institution has sought additional classrooms and other infrastructure improvements from the Public Works Department (PWD) to address space constraints on the campus.

The affected classroom is part of a building that is over 15 years old. The school, which has 1,105 students, faces a shortage of classroom space, particularly for students from classes 1 to 5. The management has sought a new classroom that can accommodate more than 100 students to ease congestion.

The requirements were conveyed to PWD officials who approached the school last month to assess its infrastructure needs, considering its status as a centenary institution. The school completed 100 years in 2018, and the department sought details of the facilities and maintenance work required on the campus.

Sources said, apart from the proposed classroom, the school has sought repairs to damaged portions of buildings, strengthening and renovation of the compound wall and measures to address sanitation issues. It has also suggested that buildings currently occupied by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) offices be made available for academic purposes. The management has proposed relocating the kitchen used for preparing breakfast under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to create more space for school activities.