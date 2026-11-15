Tamil Nadu: Scheme for third-party building certification notified, CRZs excluded

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a gazette notification to implement a third-party certification scheme for obtaining planning permission and building permits for certain categories of residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Under the scheme, registered architects and grade-I engineers can certify compliance with building regulations.
The government had earlier issued a G.O. announcing the implementation of the third-party certification scheme. The latest notification lays down the detailed norms and procedures for operationalising it.
The scheme covers residential buildings with a floor space index (FSI) area of up to 750 sq m, a maximum height of 14 metres and up to eight dwelling units. Commercial buildings with an FSI area of up to 300 sqm and white or green category industrial buildings with an FSI area of up to 2,500 sqm are also eligible, subject to prescribed height limits.
Only residential and commercial plots in approved or regularised layouts, or those registered through deeds before October 20, 2016, are eligible.
However, the scheme will not apply to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas, hill areas notified by the Hill Area Conservation Authority, development-prohibited or restricted areas, ecologically sensitive areas and other restricted zones notified by the government.
Natham lands, agricultural lands, institutional and recreational areas, special and hazardous industrial zones, non-urban use zones and sites earmarked for road widening, roads and other public purposes in planning documents are also excluded. White and green category industrial buildings are exempted from the industrial land exclusion.
Applicants must upload building plans, geo-tagged site photographs, verified land records and other supporting documents through the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal. The third party must verify site conditions, road access, plot dimensions and ownership, and ensure compliance with Master Plan and zoning regulations.
The government will subject 10% of applications every month to random online verification. Authorities can also inspect buildings at any stage and direct owners to rectify violations.
Permissions obtained through misrepresentation or fraud can be revoked, with applicants and third parties liable for prosecution and other penalties, including possible blacklisting and cancellation of professional registration.