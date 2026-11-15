Tamil Nadu: Youth rams car into bike, hacks man to avenge sister’s death

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man rammed his car into a two-wheeler and hacked the rider to death on Friday night near Kolivakkam, close to Kancheepuram, as an act of revenge for his sister’s death. The accused Nandakumar (22) surrendered before the Kanchi Taluk police station a few hours later.

The victim was identified as Meeran (30), an employee at a textile shop at Sevilimedu in Kancheepuram. He was married and has two daughters, but concealed his marital status from Soundarya (24), a fellow employee at the shop, and entered into a relationship with her.

Preliminary inquiry by the police revealed that after learning about his marriage, her family stopped sending her to work. Soundarya died by suicide at her house four months ago. Her brother Nandakumar allegedly held Meeran responsible for her death and had been tracking him for a few months before committing the murder.

On Friday night, Meeran was returning home on his two-wheeler after attending a wedding at Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai when Nandakumar rammed the car into his bike. After Meeran fell, Nandakumar allegedly hacked him repeatedly before fleeing.

Nandakumar was remanded in custody.