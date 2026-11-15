Tanishq Heist: Madurai police arrest prime suspect's father and girlfriend; 5 Kg gold recovered

MADURAI: Two days after several kilograms of gold and diamond jewellery were looted from a Tata Tanishq showroom in Madurai, the city police arrested the father of the prime suspect and a social media influencer — the suspect’s girlfriend, who allegedly played a major role in planning the heist — on Saturday and recovered around 5 kg of the stolen jewellery.

Special police teams have intensified the search to arrest the prime suspect, S Nishanth, who is still at large.

DCP (South) A G Inigo Divyan, who heads the investigation under the supervision of Madurai Commissioner N Rajendiran, told TNIE that exact details of the heist would come to light only after Nishanth’s arrest.

Suspect visited showroom multiple times before heist

The DCP said Nishanth is suspected to have entered the showroom premises and stolen the jewellery. The heist came to light when the showroom staff opened the doors to the first floor of the four-storey building around 9.30 am on November 12 and noticed the racks damaged and the jewellery missing. SS Colony police have registered a case.