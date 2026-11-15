Tiruchy’s mosquito control drive fails despite 500 staff

TIRUCHY: Poor maintenance of drains, stagnant water in vacant plots, uncleared waste and inadequate manpower for mosquito-control activities are contributing to persistent mosquito menace in several parts of Tiruchy, with residents and councillors questioning the effectiveness of the corporation’s dengue prevention drive despite the deployment of 500 workers.

Residents have reported persistent mosquito menace in Woraiyur, Thillai Nagar, Chathiram Bus Stand, Srirangam, Thennur, Chinthamani, Sankaranpillai Road, EB Road, Sanjeev Nagar, Odatheru and Butterworth Road. They said fogging and other vector-control measures were irregular, particularly around vacant plots, abandoned buildings, parks and drains, and urged the corporation to intensify inspections.

The Tiruchy Corporation, which has 65 wards, launched its dengue prevention drive in October ahead of the Northeast monsoon. Around 450 mosquito-control workers have been deployed for door-to-door fever surveys and inspections to identify breeding spots, while another 50 workers are engaged in fogging, spraying and placing oil balls to control mosquitoes. Review and training meetings were also conducted for domestic breeding checkers, sanitary officers and sanitary inspectors.

Over the past three years, officials have identified 32 dengue hotspots based on house indices and areas reporting more than three cases. The corporation is monitoring 147 hospitals and laboratories and conducting medical camps to track infections. In the past three months, 24 dengue cases have been reported within the corporation limits, including 11 in November. It has also collected fines totalling Rs 1.94 lakh from residents, building owners and scrap dealers for allowing mosquito breeding conditions.