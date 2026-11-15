TN CM Vijay likely to take part in Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is expected to take part in the formal launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi on November 16, sources in the Congress said.

Vijay's presence is anticipated in the formal launch of the Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A journey of love,' sources said on Saturday.

In June, the Chief Minister visited Delhi and took part in the NITI Aayog meeting and also met with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The TN CM's expected visit to the national capital also comes against the backdrop of the Mekedatu issue with Karnataka.

The opposition DMK has demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take a delegation of MPs, MLAs from the state to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to oppose Karnataka's Mekedatu dam proposal after holding an-all party meeting on the issue in Chennai.