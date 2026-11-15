YouTuber arrested for allegedly harassing Coimbatore woman entrepreneur on social media

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested by the Coimbatore City cybercrime police for allegedly misusing and circulating videos of a woman entrepreneur on social media platforms and making defamatory remarks against her. The arrested person had allegedly uploaded the videos on Instagram and YouTube without her permission.
According to police, the complainant, a woman identified as K Vigneshwari, has been running a store named 'Nan Katrathu Exclusive Store' at Sivananda Colony near Tatabad in the city for the past one year. She also operates a YouTube channel named 'Nan Katrathu', through which she shares videos explaining the preparation of food products made by her and promotes them for sale.
However, from August 24, 2026, a person identified as Manikandan allegedly began downloading her videos without her knowledge or consent and reposting them on his Instagram account and a YouTube channel named 'Tiruchendur Manikandan'.
The suspect allegedly used the videos to make derogatory remarks about the woman and her business, besides posting misleading and defamatory content against her. He also allegedly circulated her photographs and videos with the intention of damaging her reputation and disrupting her business. The woman subsequently lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
A team led by Cyber Crime Inspector R Kavithalakshmi traced him and arrested S Manikandan (37) from Tiruchendur on November 14. He was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.
The investigation also revealed that 16 cases had been registered against Manikandan across Tamil Nadu and that he had allegedly been absconding. He had posted videos criticising several woman entrepreneurs, said police sources.
Cybercrime police have warned the public against misusing photographs and videos of women on social media, posting defamatory or derogatory content, and engaging in online harassment. They have cautioned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such activities.