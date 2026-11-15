YouTuber arrested for allegedly harassing Coimbatore woman entrepreneur on social media

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested by the Coimbatore City cybercrime police for allegedly misusing and circulating videos of a woman entrepreneur on social media platforms and making defamatory remarks against her. The arrested person had allegedly uploaded the videos on Instagram and YouTube without her permission.

According to police, the complainant, a woman identified as K Vigneshwari, has been running a store named 'Nan Katrathu Exclusive Store' at Sivananda Colony near Tatabad in the city for the past one year. She also operates a YouTube channel named 'Nan Katrathu', through which she shares videos explaining the preparation of food products made by her and promotes them for sale.

However, from August 24, 2026, a person identified as Manikandan allegedly began downloading her videos without her knowledge or consent and reposting them on his Instagram account and a YouTube channel named 'Tiruchendur Manikandan'.