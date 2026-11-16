150 per cent hostel feel hike irks Bharathiar University students

COIMBATORE: Hostel students at Bharathiar University are perturbed by the 150% hike in room rents this academic year. Not only room rent, but the university will also hike caution deposits, maintenance charges and application fees.
In a letter, Registrar R Rajavel said that, as per decisions at the syndicate meeting held on July 15, the fee hike was introduced to facilitate the immediate preparation of proposals for repair works and basic sanitation facilities in the hostels. The revised fees apply to students admitted for the 2026-27 academic year.
The monthly room rent is increased from Rs 210 to Rs 500, the caution deposit from Rs 8,710 to Rs 10,000, the annual maintenance charges from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, and the application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 100, according to the letter.Further, hostellites have alleged a lack of transparency in the collection of establishment fees.
A first-year student staying at the university hostel told TNIE that he joined in July and paid Rs 5,500 as establishment fee for July, Rs 6,000 for August and Rs 6,500 for September. He said he continued to pay the same amount every month thereafter.
"When we questioned the fee hike, the wardens told us that the hostel workers' salaries for May and June had been paid using the students' establishment fees. However, we joined only in July. Why should the university collect money from us to pay their salaries for May and June?" he questioned.
"I come from a poor family, and my parents work as daily-wage labourers. The sudden fee hike has placed an additional financial burden on me. Hundreds of students like me are facing the same struggle," he said.A Prakash, a former research scholar in the Department of English and Foreign Languages, said that the university collects establishment charges to cover electricity and water bills, workers' salaries and maintenance costs.
"Students are charged for electricity every month. When I questioned the electricity department, officials said the university pays the electricity bills twice a month. This is contradictory," he said.
"Now that the university has started collecting an annual maintenance charge of Rs 1,000, a student recently complained that the fan in his room was not working. However, the warden asked him to pay Rs 600 for repairing the fan. When the university already collects an annual maintenance charge from students, how is asking for additional money for maintenance justified? Why did not the university use the amount already collected?" he asked.
He said that the university allocates Rs 75 lakh every year for hostel maintenance. Yet BU collects establishment and maintenance fees from students.
"No government order from the Higher Education Department or official university order directs students to pay workers' salaries, maintenance, and other expenses according to alleged hostel guidelines.The University of Madras does not demand this from its students," he pointed out.
He demanded that the university withdraw the unacceptable establishment and maintenance charges, considering the students' welfare, especially since the room rent had already been increased.According to sources, the university has 13 hostels and around 2,800 students.
When contacted, R Rajavel told TNIE that he will form a committee to take necessary steps on this matter.