150 per cent hostel feel hike irks Bharathiar University students

COIMBATORE: Hostel students at Bharathiar University are perturbed by the 150% hike in room rents this academic year. Not only room rent, but the university will also hike caution deposits, maintenance charges and application fees.

In a letter, Registrar R Rajavel said that, as per decisions at the syndicate meeting held on July 15, the fee hike was introduced to facilitate the immediate preparation of proposals for repair works and basic sanitation facilities in the hostels. The revised fees apply to students admitted for the 2026-27 academic year.

The monthly room rent is increased from Rs 210 to Rs 500, the caution deposit from Rs 8,710 to Rs 10,000, the annual maintenance charges from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, and the application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 100, according to the letter.Further, hostellites have alleged a lack of transparency in the collection of establishment fees.

A first-year student staying at the university hostel told TNIE that he joined in July and paid Rs 5,500 as establishment fee for July, Rs 6,000 for August and Rs 6,500 for September. He said he continued to pay the same amount every month thereafter.

"When we questioned the fee hike, the wardens told us that the hostel workers' salaries for May and June had been paid using the students' establishment fees. However, we joined only in July. Why should the university collect money from us to pay their salaries for May and June?" he questioned.

"I come from a poor family, and my parents work as daily-wage labourers. The sudden fee hike has placed an additional financial burden on me. Hundreds of students like me are facing the same struggle," he said.A Prakash, a former research scholar in the Department of English and Foreign Languages, said that the university collects establishment charges to cover electricity and water bills, workers' salaries and maintenance costs.