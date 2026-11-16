AI-powered speed monitoring system at Coimbatore's GD Naidu flyover handed over to the police department

A private firm roped in to install the AI-powered cameras completed the agreement in October, leading to further delays. Following this, the highways department approached the police to operate and maintain the system. Police technical teams have now started fine-tuning the cameras and associated systems, a police officer said.



The officer said that the maximum permissible speed on the flyover was fixed at 60 kmph, while the limit on city roads was 40 kmph. The police were currently fine-tuning the system to ensure that it functioned according to the prescribed speed limit.



The police were also not considering replacing the AI-powered cameras with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, as the latter would require integration with the backend software managed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), including the Vahan Vehicle Registry and the e-Challan system. Any changes to the integration would require coordination with the NIC, the officer said, adding that the existing AI-powered camera system was nearing the completion of its trial run. The remaining installation and technical works would be carried out by the police technical teams and also with private support.



However, the recurring expenditure towards electricity consumption and maintenance of the equipment could pose a challenge once the system is fully taken over. Hence, the police have requested the district administration to allocate funds from the road safety fund to meet these expenses.