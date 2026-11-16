CB-CID begins probe in driver death at Madurai police station

MADURAI: Even as the CB-CID on Sunday commenced a probe into the alleged suicide of 42-year-old truck driver R Balakrishnan at the Checkanurani police station in Madurai, the family members of the deceased refused to receive his body from the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) after autopsy for the second day, demanding a CBI probe and the arrest of all those responsible for his death.

Balakrishnan of Theni was at the police station on Friday to assist personnel in reviewing CCTV footage linked to a recent incident in which around 50 bags of cardamom and chilli powder he was transporting for delivery in a truck caught fire. The police were also conducting an inquiry into a complaint by the delivery operator alleging that about 60 other cardamom bags went missing during the fire. On Saturday morning, Balakrishnan was found dead inside the station restroom, the police said.

As part of the CB-CID’s investigation into his death, its SP (South Zone) Stalin came down to Madurai and is camping in the area to monitor the probe. A separate FIR would be registered and inquiries with the police and other suspects would be undertaken, an official said.

Meanwhile, Balakrishnan’s wife Sudha alleged that the fire incident was staged so that the owner of the consignment could claim insurance benefits. Addressing media persons, she demanded murder charges against the Checkanurani police station inspector and others responsible for his death. Balakrishnan’s son Vikash said that they would not accept his body unless they got justice.

Meanwhile, NGO People’s Watch appealed to the CM and the DGP to arrest those responsible for the death.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104)